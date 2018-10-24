Judge to begin hearing from public on Chicago police reforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago begins two days of hearings to learn what members of the public think about a draft plan for reforming city police under court supervision .

The hearings that start Wednesday are meant to help Judge Robert Dow Jr. decide whether to approve the more than 200-page plan. He could also require certain changes as a condition of his approval.

Chicago and the Illinois attorney general's office hammered out the plan. Among other things, it calls for stricter rules on the use of force.

The police union opposes it, saying it'll deprive officers of flexibility they need. The Trump administration has opposed it on similar grounds .

The hearings will be in a ceremonial courtroom to accommodate what's expected to be a large turnout of speakers and spectators.