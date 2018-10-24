Phil Thompson returns to Sports Feed on Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been on Sports Feed a few times to discuss a number of different topics in Chicago sports, and that was the case again on Wednesday night.

Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune was on the program to discuss the Bears after their loss to the Patriots along with a few fantasy football notes for players on the team.

He also discussed the Bulls' injuries woes and talked about the White Sox as they approach a third year of rebuilding.

You can watch Phil's discussion on all of these topics from Wednesday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.