Winning ticket sold for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

Lottery officials say someone has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions officials say a ticket purchased in South Carolina matches all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

Mega Millions announced the historic win in a statement early Wednesday.

"The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "This is truly a historic occasion. We're so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."

The massive jackpot is the world's largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

The lucky player overcame miserable odds. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.