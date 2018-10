Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A house fire in Englewood left a woman critically injured.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the second-floor of a home near 56th and South Racine.

The 56-year-old woman uses a wheelchair, and couldn't get out on her own.

A downstairs neighbor tried to get her out, but he couldn't get past the flames.

She suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigator's haven't found the cause yet.