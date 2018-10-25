× 5 wounded, including 2 critically, after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Police say several people opened fire on a group of men standing on a sidewalk, wounding five before fleeing in a car in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the King Drive Green Line transit station.

Police say a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were in critical condition with a gunshot wounds to the back. Three other men were listed in stable condition with wounds to the back or a leg.

Police say in a statement that “several male offenders” approached the group and fired shots.

No one is in custody.