Armed robber in clown mask loots South Loop store, police say

CHICAGO — An armed robber in a clown mask looted a Dunkin Donuts in the South Loop early Thursday, police said.

An employee was working alone at the Dunkin Donuts at 1575 S. Michigan Ave. when someone in a green coat, green pants and a clown mask entered through the store’s front door and displayed a handgun about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The robber ordered the employee to open a cash register. At that point, police said, the robber took an entire drawer and an unknown amount of cash before running out the back door.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.