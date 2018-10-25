Baez, Heyward, Rizzo of the Cubs & Adam Engel of the White Sox named Gold Glove finalists

CHICAGO – With both team’s seasons over, the main thing for fans of the Cubs & White Sox fans to root for are postseason awards.

On Thursday, both teams found out they will have at least a finalist for the league’s top defensive honors.

Rawlings announced that Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Javier Baez, and right fielder Jason Heyward have been named National League Gold Glove finalists for 2018. White Sox center field Adam Engel is a finalist in the American League for the honor in center field.

Rizzo is nominated with Joey Vatto of the Reds and Freddie Freeman of the Braves as he goes for his second Gold Glove of his career at the position. He had a .995 fielding percentage with just seven errors in 153 games.

Meanwhile, Baez is going for his first Gold Glove of his career, going up against DJ LeMahieu of the Rockies and Kolten Wong of the Cardinals. Known for his dazzling plays in the field, Baez made just six errors in 104 games at second base in 2017.

Once again, Heyward is back among the finalists for the Gold Glove in right field, joining Jon Jay of the Diamondbacks and Nick Markakis of the Braves. A five-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward had six assists in right field in 2018 and just two errors in 118 games in right field.

Known for his home run-robbing catches in center field this year for the White Sox, Engel has been nominated for the first time in his career, as he goes up against Mike Trout of the Angels and Jackie Bradley Jr of the Red Sox for the honor. Engel had five outfield assists in center field in 2018.