× Major delays on Metra BNSF trains after tracks cleared of downed power lines

CICERO, Ill. — All Metra BNSF trains are moving again after crews cleared downed electrical wires and poles off the tracks.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near Cicero and 26th Street.

Metra says a freight train knocked down the electrical wires onto the tracks.

Both inbound and outbound BNSF trains were impacted, but trains are now moving again.

Metra says to expect major delays and cancellations.

The following trains will not operate: #1201, #1205, #1209 and #1215. The first outbound train will be #1371.

METRA BNSF TRAINS ARE MOVING THROUGH CICERO, but expect big delays and cancellations. The following trains will not operate: #1201, #1205, #1209, #1213 and #1215. The first outbound train will be #1371. Ongoing signal problems near Cicero may result in some residual delays. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 25, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.