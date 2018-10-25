Fake $100 bills being used in Fulton Market, business owners say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Business owners in Fulton Market met with law enforcement agencies Thursday following a spike in armed robberies and an uptick in counterfeit bills.

The Fulton Market Association represents 500 business in the area, including 100 restaurants and 75 retail stores. The association is encouraging its members to install security cameras and better lighting. In recent weeks, there's been a spike in armed robberies.

Police believe one man is behind most of the attacks. A photo was released of the suspect (attached below).

Counterfeit $100 bills have also posed problems. The Secret Service is working with the business association to catch the culprits. Local business owners are worried the bogus bills will become more prevalent as Christmas nears.