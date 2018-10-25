Restaurant owner killed in drive-by shooting on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A suburban restaurant owner was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side early Thursday.

Peter Rim, 46, was in a car with friends about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when a man in an SUV pulled up alongside them in the 4100 block of West Diversey Avenue. When Rim rolled down the window, the man in the SUV pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Rim had been heading home to the suburbs. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No motive was clear.

"It was random," a friend and witness said. "There was no provoking ... at all."

Friends spent the day talking to Chicago police detectives, and said there were a number of cameras near the shooting site. They are hopeful there will be an arrest soon.