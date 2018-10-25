Ryan Matyas discusses The Rugby Weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you're a Rugby fan, quite an event is coming to Soldier Field for you to see in early November.

The Rugby Weekend comes to Chicago on November 3rd and features a tripleheader of action that includes both the men's and women's national teams. The women's team will face the Black Ferns in the first contest, with Ireland and Italy playing in the second, then the men's national team will take on the Maori All Blacks in the finale.

To get us ready for the event, USA Rugby player Ryan Matyas joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed on Thursday to preview the event. You can watch their conversation on event in the link below.

Get more information on The Rugby Weekend by clicking here.