Stolen property recovered by Chicago police available to reclaim

CHICAGO — If you ever had something stolen in the city, there’s a chance you can get it back from the police.

Thursday and Friday, the 10th District is displaying tables of stolen items.

There are tables mostly full of power tools, generators, and lawn care equipment.

They will be on display in the community room, located at 3315 W. Ogden, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you claim something is yours, you have to prove it belongs to you.

You can do that by bringing your case report, proof of ownership, and valid ID.