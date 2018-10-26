2 mass shootings in Chicago this week are likely related

CHICAGO — Chicago police say it’s likely two mass shootings this week are connected.

Investigators say the shooting of five men at 62nd and King Drive Wednesday in Washington Park may have been retaliation for a shooting after a funeral on Monday.

Six people were shot outside Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church near 92nd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood, for a rapper who was recently murdered.

The Chicago Tribune says the shootings are part of a conflict between gangs that’s been going on for years.

Thursday night, people gathered at the scene of the latest shooting to call for the community to come together.