× Chicago-native Andy Demetra will call tonight’s Bulls’ game on WGN-TV

CHICAGO – Another Bulls road game in 2018-2019 means another announcer with Chicago ties will get his chance to set behind the mic.

With longtime play-by-play announcer Neil Funk cutting 20 road games from his schedule, Andy Demetra will get his chance to call the team’s game against the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday night.

The game airs at 6 PM on WGN-TV.

Demetra is a native of Oak Brook and went to Hinsdale Central High School, and currently serves as the play-by-play voice for Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball. He’s been with the Yellow Jackets since 2016. Before that, Demetra was the play-by-play announcer for South Carolina men’s basketball and baseball.

During his time calling Gamecocks games, Demetra became the youngest winner of the South Carolina Broadcasters Association Radio Sportscaster of the Year, doing so in both in 2005 and 2006.

Along with his work for those schools, Demetra has also called games for Fox Sports Southeast, SEC Network, and Pac-12 Network.