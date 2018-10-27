5 injured in Logan Square porch collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least five people were injured after a second-floor porch collapsed in the back of an apartment in the Palmer Square neighborhood around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police the building in the 2900 block of West Lyndale Street had a raised porch that suddenly came crashing down onto the first-floor wooden deck. Those who were injured are believed to have been occupying both back outdoor areas at the time. Witnesses said the porch came unhinged and fell off.

Three men and two women were taken to area hospitals.

The cause is still under investigation.