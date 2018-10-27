At least 10 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; Trump says attack ‘definitely’ anti-Semitic crime

[Breaking news update at 3:05 p.m. ET]

PITTSBURGH — People with knowledge of the investigation are telling The Associated Press that at least 10 people have died in the shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue.

Authorities say the gunman opened fire during a baby naming ceremony Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Six people were wounded, including six police officers.

The people spoke to the AP anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the shooting.

[Breaking news update at 2:35 p.m. ET]

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump says “a lot of people” were killed in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday and it “looks definitely like it’s an anti-Semitic crime.”

Trump tells reporters at the airport in Indianapolis that what “happened today is a horrible, horrible thing.”

He says the FBI is now involved and there were “a lot of people killed” and “a lot of people very badly wounded.” He also says the crime scene is one of the worst many professionals have seen.

Police have a suspect in custody after Saturday’s attack at the Tree of Life Congregation.

A shooter opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony, killing an unknown number of people and wounding six others, including four police officers who dashed to the scene.

[Breaking news update at 1:12 p.m. ET]

PITTSBURGH — A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue as Robert Bowers.

The official said Bowers was in his 40s.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

[Original story, published at 1:04 p.m. ET]

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people have been killed in Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to a city official.

The shooter surrendered to Pittsburgh police and was being transported to Mercy Hospital, said Curt Conrad, chief of staff for City Councilman Corey O’Connor.

Another law enforcement official told CNN at least 12 people have been shot.

Three police officers were shot, officials said earlier at an impromptu press conference. It’s unclear if they are part of those casualties.

The shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Jason Lando previously said there were “multiple casualties.” Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of active gunfire at the synagogue, he said.

“It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place,” Lando said. “Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe.”

Fred Rabner, a member of the synagogue, said it was a “close-knit community,” and that everyone was calling around to make sure their loved ones are OK.

“Everyone is just shaken up and upset,” Rabner said. “It’s awful, it’s just awful.”

Trump says Pittsburgh synagogue should’ve had armed guards

President Donald Trump said the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue would have been different had an armed guard been in place.

“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him,” he said to reporters before boarding a flight to a Saturday rally.

Trump also said the nation should strengthen its laws surrounding the death penalty.

“When people do this they should get the death penalty,” he said. “Anybody that does a thing like this to innocent people that are in temple or in church … they should be suffering the ultimate price, they should pay the ultimate price.”

Former rabbi: Congregation is a ‘vibrant’ community

The Tree of Life synagogue is a Conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It’s in Squirrel Hill, a historic Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.

Michael Eisenberg, the immediate past president of the Tree of Life congregation, said three congregations — Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash — would have been holding simultaneous services in the building.

There would usually would be about 40 people attending the Tree of Life service in the “main part of the building,” Eisenberg said. In the basement below, New Light’s service would also have about 30 to 40 people. And the Dor Hadash congregation in the rabbi’s study room would have about 15 people, he said.

“On a day like today, the door is open,” Eisenberg told a reporter for CNN affiliate KDKA. “It’s a religious service. You could walk in and out. Only on the high holidays is there a police presence at the entrance.”

When he was the congregation’s president, security was a “major concern,” Eisenberg said.

Chuck Diamond, a former rabbi for the Tree of Life congregation, said, “It’s a wonderful Jewish community. Very vibrant, very active.”

Shooting ‘far more devastating than originally thought,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump tweeted he was aware of the situation in Pittsburgh and that law enforcement was on the scene.

“Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought,” Trump said in a tweet. “Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter that it was a “serious situation,” and the Pennsylvania State Police were helping local first responders.

“This is an absolutely tragedy,” Wolf said in another tweet. “These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.”

Wolf is on the scene of the shooting, according to a tweet from his verified account.

Carnegie Mellon University issued a shelter in place advisory for its campus, which is near the synagogue.