Boo Bash brings special treats to Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — The annual Boo Bash brings fun special treats to Brookfield Zoo, including a haunted cowboy carousel, crazy corn maze and hundreds of carved pumpkins, some weighing as much as 2000 pounds.

Kids also get a chance to get up close with animals they might find scary, from corn snakes to spiders and hissing cockroaches, and find out how they can be friendly too.

And no Halloween celebration would be complete without an opportunity to smash some pumpkins, which are given the animals as tasty fall snacks.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has more on the fun at the zoo.