Even without Mack or Robinson, the Bears snap two-game losing streak with a win over the Jets

CHICAGO – It was a dreary, drizzly, windy day fitting of the Halloween weekend at Soldier Field on Sunday, and a few things were cloudy about the Bears.

Khalil Mack was indeed held out of the game to help an injured ankle heel, with Allen Robinson joining him on the sidelines as he nursed a groin injury. Each new Bears player had major contributions to the team, and now they’d have to stop a two-game losing streak without them.

Despite the fact their play was at times as dreary as the weather, the Bears had just enough in them to win without two of their top guys.

The Bears defense held rookie Sam Darnold and the Jets offense down for most of the day and Mitchell Trubisky and his unit had just enough offense in a 24-10 win that snaps a two-game losing streak. Matt Nagy’s team goes to 4-3 on the season and will face their fourth-consecutive AFC East opponent next week as Buffalo comes to Soldier Field for a Noon contest.

Tarik Cohen got the Bears on the board with an explosive run after catch in the first quarter, taking a short pass and busting through the New York defense for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. That would be all the noise the Bears’ offense would make in the first half as they slowed down late in the first quarter and early in the second, but the defense held the Jets to just a field goal to keep the lead at the half.

It was the seventh-straight game the Bears have had a lead in the second half, but unlike the past two weeks, they were able to hold it.

The Bears were able to string together a seven-play, 55-yard drive in the middle of the third quarter and completed it with arguably the best-executed pass-catch of the afternoon. Trubisky threw it underneath a defender to Anthony Miller, who made the catch and then got both feet inbounds for the touchdown to take a 14-3 lead. Cody Parkey, who missed a field goal on the Bears’ opening drive of the game, converted a 32-yard early in the fourth quarter to make it a 14-point game.

New York then made a move on the ensuing drive that was kept alive by an unnecessary roughness penalty by Eddie Jackson on third down. Four plays later, Darnold found Chris Herndon for a 16-yard score to make it 17-10.

Trubisky and the offense then put together their most complete drive of the game. The quarterback completed three-consecutive passes then watched as Jordan Howard gained 30 yards in three carries on his way to the endzone and a 24-10 lead.

After that, the Mack-less defense took care of the rest, giving fans a sunny result on a dreary day in Chicago.