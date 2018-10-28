Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ win over the Jets with Jarrett on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They didn't have Khalil Mack or Allen Robinson, but the Bears will still have themselves a victory Monday.

Thanks to a strong defense and opportunistic offense, the Bears beat the Jets 24-10 at Soldier Field on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.

Was it perfect? No, and there is plenty for the team to correct, but after a few weeks of bad losses, Matt Nagy's team made sure this second half lead wouldn't get away.

Lauren Magiera watched the game along with Jarrett Payton at Soldier Field, and together they discussed the contest on Sports Feed from the stadium on Sunday.

You can watch their discussion on a wide-variety of topics from the game in the video above.