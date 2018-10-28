Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chance for showers moves east and out of the area tonight with clouds decreasing late as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll be cool and dry tomorrow with scattered clouds overhead and highs in the mid-50s.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with showers becoming likely and thunderstorms possible as highs climb into the upper 50s. Heavy rain is possible at times into Tuesday night. Scattered showers continue into early Wednesday morning followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. Partly sunny Friday with a slight chance for showers and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase gradually Saturday, but highs only reach the upper 40s again. A slight chance for showers returns Saturday evening. Scattered showers are more likely Sunday when highs return to the upper 40s under cloudy skies.