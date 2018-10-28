Robert Zeglinski breaks down the Bears’ win over the Jets on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At this point, Bears fans won't complain, especially with two of their best players out with injuries.

The game was far from pretty, and there is a lot to improve, but the team was able to snap a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Jets at Soldier Field.

Frequent Sports Feed guest Robert Zeglinski was back on the show to discuss what went down at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. That included the play of Mitchell Trubisky and the rest of the offense without Allen Robinson and the defense's performance without Khalil Mack.

