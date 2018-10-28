Vigil to honor victims of mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Members of a Jewish group targeted by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter on social media say violence will not deter their mission, as community members come together to honor the victims at a vigil downtown Sunday night.

Eleven people were killed Saturday when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's historic Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

According to the FBI, accused synagogue shooter Robert Bowers posted about the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) on his social media accounts, saying: "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered."

Members of HIAS, together with delegates from congregations across Chicago, policy experts and elected officials, gathered at a North Side synagogue Sunday morning for the Chicago Jews for Refugees Assembly.

"When a terrorist attacks refugees and calls them hostile invaders, when an organization meant to support refugees is targeted, we gather and say, 'not on our watch,'" Rabbi David Russo said.

An interfaith candlelight vigil in memory of the victims in Pittsburgh is planned for Federal Plaza Sunday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Jewish Council on Urban Affairs is hosting the event, and will be joined by groups including the ACLU, CAIR Chicago and Equality Illinois.

"HIAS sends all our hope and strength to the Pittsburgh Jewish community," said Isabel Burton, HIAS. "We should use this to advocate for what we believe in and being a welcoming safe country for those who need it."