Anti-hate rally to be held at Jewish temple in Skokie tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Members of the Jewish faith in Skokie are taking a stand against hate after a massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Eleven people were killed Saturday in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, traded gunfire with police and was shot several times. Bowers, who was in fair condition at a hospital, was charged late Saturday with 29 federal counts, including hate crimes and weapons offenses.

The massacre brought heartache and fear to the large Jewish community in Skokie.

Some synagogues in the Chicago area were placed on lockdown by police after the massacre, out of fear of a copy-cat attack.

Rabbi Michael Weinberg of Temple Beth Israel, located at 3601 Dempster Street in Skokie, is preparing to host a rally and vigil Monday night with the goal of standing-up against hate.

The Anti-Defamation League reports in 2017, there was a 57-percent increase in anti-Semitic behavior in this country.

Sunday evening, thousands gathered at Daley Plaza for a candlelight vigil to remember those lives lost this weekend.

Rabbi Weinberg says Monday night in his temple's parking lot, there will be speakers representing all sectors of the community-- and he's hoping people of all races and faiths show-up to stand in solidarity.

The rally and vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel.