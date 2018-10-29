FeedonThis: No worries, Josh, you don’t have to buy burritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Josh Frydman was a confident man about one fact presented in Sports Feed.

Against the Hawks, the Bulls allowed a season-low 85 points in victory on Saturday. With the Golden State Warriors in town, the chances of that happening were very remote.

In fact, he made a sizable bet on that fact by offering to buy food for the entire newsroom. He didn't even have to wait a half as the Warriors got 92 points later Monday night in a rout of the Bulls at the United Center.

His guarantee to Jarrett Payton was part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Monday marked a difficult anniversary for Bears tight end Zach Miller, who suffered a gruesome knee injury against the Saints a year earlier that nearly cost him his leg.

Yet Miller continues to fight, and he talked with Jarrett about his journey on Monday at Halas Hall.

He discussed the conversation with Josh in the video above.