Police release photo of car used in drive-by that killed restaurant owner

CHICAGO – Chicago police have released images of the vehicle they believe is connected with the fatal shooting of a suburban restaurant owner.
Peter Rim, 46, was in a car with friends about 6:45 a.m. Thursday when a man in an SUV pulled up alongside them in the 4100 block of West Diversey Avenue. Police said the SUV was a Nissan Rogue with an Illinois plate.
When Rim rolled down the window, the man in the Nissan Rogue pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Rim had been heading home to the suburbs. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
No motive was clear.