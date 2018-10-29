All lanes open on IB Dan Ryan after shooting investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan expressway.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Monday on the expressway near 71st Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but is expected to be OK.

Two other people in the car at the time of the shooting were not injured.

All inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan were closed from 79th Street to Marquette as police investigated. All lanes have now reopened.

Expect major delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.