Trauma recovery center opens in southwest suburbs

OAK LAWN, Ill --A trauma center that focuses on a full range of recovery services has opened in Oak Lawn.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and medical professionals were all on hand Monday to dedicate the new trauma recovery center at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

It’s one of only two trauma recovery centers in the state and the only one in the Chicago area.

It's focus is to help victims after their physical treatment with emotional help to rebuild their lives.

It will provide services and resources to survivors of domestic violence, hate crimes, sexual and physical assault and gun shot victims.

The treatment victims will get at the center goes much deeper than the physical wounds: it will help them rebuild and strengthen their lives by having counselors who have extensive training restore their sense of safety and security.

The Center will provide long term counseling and other training seminars to the victims.