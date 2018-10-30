3 children struck, killed at Indiana school bus stop were from same family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, Ind. – Three children from the same family were struck and killed by a pickup truck at a school bus stop in northern Indiana Tuesday morning. Another child was also injured.

The elementary school children were killed while boarding the school bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester, Ind. That's about 50 miles south of South Bend.

A car traveling in the opposite direction hit and killed the students. Police say the stop-arm on the bus was out at the time.

The driver did stop, and police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The children have been identified at twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister. The injured victim is an 11 year-old boy, who was airlifted to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.