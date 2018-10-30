Man dragged for 7 blocks by car in deadly hit-and-run on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on the South Side.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday near Cottage Grove and 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said a 22-year-old man was hit by a car going north on Cottage Grove. He was then dragged underneath the car as it went eastbound on 79th Street for about seven blocks.

According to police, the car may be a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.