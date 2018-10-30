Lombard woman mourns loss of brothers in synagogue massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMBARD, Ill. -- A west suburban woman lost two brothers in Saturday's synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh.

Cecil and David Rosenthal were volunteer greeters at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The developmentally disabled brothers were shot to death by a man who stormed the building during the Sabbath.

The brothers' sister, Diane Rosenthal Hirt, lives in Lombard. Hirt and her family are members of Congregation Etz Chaim.

Cecil and David's funerals were being held Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

A total of 11 people were killed Saturday, in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The suspect, Robert Gregory Bowers, was charged in a 29-count federal criminal complaint that included counts of obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death — a hate crime — and using a gun to commit murder.

Bowers was also charged under state law with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation.