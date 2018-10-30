Mark Grote makes his first appearance on Sports Feed during the 2018 Bears’ season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a few years, he has appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the Cubs.

Thanks to a job switch, however, his last two times on the show have been all about Bears, since he is now the team's radio sideline reporter in 2018. Tuesday was Mark Grote's first time on the show during the 2018 season - and he has a lot to talk about when it comes to the team.

From Mitchell Trubisky and the offense to the defense's strong play through most of the season, Mark chatted about a number of topics on the Bears over two segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Mark's entire segment with the guys during Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.