Better defense, but more heartbreak for the Bulls in a loss to the Nuggets

CHICAGO – If Fred Hoiberg was hoping for a strong response from an offensive thumping at the hands of the Warriors on Monday, he certainly got it.

His Bulls team was tougher on the defensive end against the team sitting just behind Golden State in the Western Conference standings. A squad that was averaging over 112 points a game was kept below that in regulation.

Yet the Nuggets still managed to sour the evening for Hoiberg and the Bulls’ home fans at the United Center on Wednesday night – doing so in as heartbreaking of a fashion as you could imagine in October.

Holding onto a one-point lead in the final possession of overtime, the Bulls surrendered a putback layup to Paul Millsap with .1 left on the clock and lost 108-107. So close to one of the surprise victories of the season, instead the home team fell to 2-6 on the season after the forward rebounded Nikola Jokic’s first attempt at a game-winner and put it off the backboard and in for the game-winning hoop.

Before that, the Bulls had held Denver scoreless since the 2:10 mark in overtime, holding the lead since Justin Holiday’s three-pointer with 1:26 left.