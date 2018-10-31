Chicago police shoot armed man on South Side, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police said an armed man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the city's East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The man was shot by police after an altercation, according to a police spokesman.

Officials said shots were fired after an officer pursued the man on foot after the officer noticed the suspect running while holding his waist band, which indicted that he may have had a firearm. The man ran from the officer, who was on routine patrol, and fled into a building. The shooting may have happened on the second floor of a building.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a single gunshot wound. His condition was unknown.

A police spokesman said officers recovered a gun.

No further information was provided.

Officers confront a group of individuals and observe an armed subject. They approach and offender run into a building where a confrontation ensues with police. The below weapon is recovered. Media briefing at 79th/Drexel momentarily by Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. pic.twitter.com/7ecdvtDrsI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2018

Officer Involved shooting - 7900 S. Ingleside. An offender has been struck by police after an altercation. PIO responding, details to follow pic.twitter.com/bZOdPqtAeo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2018