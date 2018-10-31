FeedonThis: There might be no better holiday for Social Fodder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to Social Fodder holidays, this one could very well be the best.

Teams and athletes always bring out their creative best on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram on Halloween, and that was the case on Wednesday.

Plus Josh Frydman and Andy Masur had their own debate on two candies featured in the Cubs' Twitter video - all of which you can see in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andy got the chance to take part in the Chicago Sports Exchange with Josh on Wednesday as he decided whether to "Buy or Sell" certain topics dealing with Fred Hoiberg, Patrick Kane, and Northwestern Football.

See his responses in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Trubisky had a great reaction to a small pep talk he got before the second half against the Jets on Sunday from Matt Nagy.

It was featured in a "Mic'd Up" video on the coach posted to the Bears' Twitter account.

Josh and Andy discuss that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the Red Sox have held their World Series victory parade, the time has come to warm up the offseason "Hot Stove." Andy and Josh discuss a few possible moves that could be made for the Cubs and White Sox in the video above.