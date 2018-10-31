× Hawl In’s Meet The Person: The ‘fight’ to help those with depression

CHICAGO – There are many in the Windy City along with the rest of the world who are taking on the daily fight with depression.

Ina Bochian is making it literal in her hopes of raising awareness for the disease.

The Chicago-based actress hosted “Fight For Depression” fundraiser at Title Boxing in Evanston this past Sunday. Teaming with boxing coach Cleveland Hughes, the pair raised money for actress Taraji P Henson’s new initiative to aid those struggling with mental health issues along with The Boris L Henson Foundation.

Fifty people showed up to the event and the fundraising continues through an online raffle for the coming days.

Bochain organized the event with Hughes and helped to gather sponsorships in an effort to generate interest in the fundraising. It’s a passion for the actress that comes from her own battle with depression

“I chose to physically fight back my becoming more mentally fit through athletics. Some days I don’t want to be here either, but just because we have bad days it doesn’t mean we can overcome them in a positive way,” said Bochian of her motivation for putting on the event. “Boxing, for me, as I am preparing for a movie role I wrote, has given me the courage to fight and also raise awareness about Depression, Suicide Prevention and Bullying.

“I hope to help many people through this and encourage them to believe that they are worthy, loved, and powerful.”

Hughes and Bonchain collaborated on a similar boxing event in July to benefit Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller’s Charity, Hilarity for Charity, which helps to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

“As someone who suffers from depression myself, I want to use boxing to help others literally fight depression,” said Hughes. “I love working with Ina because she’s Title Boxing’s Crazy Ina, with these crazier than life stories and ideas she wants to bring to life. Her and I both have big dreams we want to help others manifest by fighting our way to them, literally and figuratively.”

Once again, both used the ring for the greater good in 2018.