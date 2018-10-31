Illinois’ highest paid school superintendent fired

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — The highest paid school superintendent in Illinois has been fired following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Troy Paraday is accused of padding his own pay without authorization, destroying or altering documents involving when he worked, and misrepresenting the financial status of Calumet City District 155.

Paraday made more than $430,000 this past year as District 155 Superintendent.

He was fired last Friday following a school board investigation.

Records show Paraday had been on paid leave since Oct. 6, pending the outcome of the board’s investigation.

Steven Glink, an attorney representing Paraday, said Tuesday that he and his client “completely disagree” with the board’s decision and believe its accusations are without merit.