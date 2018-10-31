Man attacked at hotel after arranging to meet woman from Tinder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was attacked and robbed in his Near North hotel room by several people, including a woman he met on online.

Police said the 25-year-old man and the woman he met on Tinder were supposed to meet in his AC Hotel room in the 600 block of North Rush Street.

The woman arrived to the room around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, accompanied by another woman and a man.

The group attacked the 25-year-old man, kicking and hitting him, then sprayed him in the face with mace and robbed him.

He declined medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Hotel staff told police the attackers ran out of the building, heading for the Red Line on Grand Avenue.

No arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.