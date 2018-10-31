Rawle Alkins, Tyler Ulis, and Charlie Hendy preview the Windy City Bulls’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bulls are already a couple of weeks into their 2018-2019, but their G-League team is just about to get started.

The Windy City Bulls open up play on November 2nd as they start their third season of play against Lakeland at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. They will feature a few familiar names but a number of new faces as Charlie Henry leads the team on the floor for a second-straight season.

He along with guards Rawle Alkins and Tyler Ulis appeared on Sports Feed Wednesday to talk about the start of their campaign with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.