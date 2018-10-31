For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Seasonably cool, chance of some sprinkles this week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend
-
-
Flashback to summer Tuesday, sharply colder Thursday, Friday
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
Relatively dry and mild week ahead
-
-
Cooler air for the week
-
One more hot day then a cool down
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air