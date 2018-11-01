2 men sue over nightclub beating, claim CPD ‘code of silence’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men who say they were severely beaten by an off-duty Chicago police sergeant and an Oak Park cop outside a North Side bar have filed suit in over the incident.

The victims say the two officers are being protected by a police "code of silence."

The civil complaint was being filed in circuit court against four men accused of brutally beating the two at a night club in the Andersonville neighborhood.

John Sherwood suffered a compound leg fracture and other injuries which required surgery.

At a Loop news conference Thursday, Sherwood and his partner, Tom Stach, who also suffered a vicious beating, say it was led by Chicago police sergeant Eric Elkins.

Attorney Tim Cavanagh says criminal charges should be filed against Elkins and his entourage of four men who, witnesses say, were extremely drunk when the scuffle broke out.

Cavanaugh alleges that Elkins has a long history of citizen complaints and has even been charged with sexually abusing teenage boys but somehow avoided criminal convictions and kept his job as a Chicago police sergeant.

Neither the Chicago Police Department nor Elkins have commented on the suit.