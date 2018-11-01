× Blackhawks get shutout for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Oilers

EDMONTON – He wasn’t there last night in Vancouver, but he was back on Thursday during the Blackhawks’ tour of Western Canada.

But not even Patrick Kane, the NHL’s leading goal scorer, could help the team find the back of the net on Thursday night.

For the first time all season, the Blackhawks were shutout by an opponent and were kept off the board by a goalie playing in just his sixth NHL game.

Mikko Koskinen came up big in a spot start for the Oilers, picking up his first career shutout in a 4-0 Edmonton victory over the Blackhawks as they lose their second-straight game on the road trip.

It wasn’t like Joel Quenneville’s team didn’t have chances – putting 40 shots on goal over 60 minutes. But Koskinen stopped them all, and the hosts broke through against Cam Ward for two goals in the second and two in the third to send the Blackhawks to defeat.