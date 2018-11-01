Congressman asks Target to delay closing South Side stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An Illinois Congressman is calling on Target to delay the closures of two stores on the South Side.

Representative Bobby Rush says the company is abandoning the area by moving to shut down locations in Chatham and Morgan Park.

The closures are set for February, shortly after the holiday shopping season.

Target says it made its decision after reviewing the stores' sales performance.

But, Congressman Rush wants to see the data.

The Congressman hopes Target will meet with the community to discuss the problems with the stores, and work on a turnaround plan.