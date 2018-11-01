FeedonThis: Jarrett pays tribute to his father, Walter Payton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Nineteen-years ago on Thursday, the Bears lost their greatest players, and Jarrett Payton lost a father.

Walter Payton passed away of liver disease at the age of 45 on November 1, 1999, leaving behind a family along with a legacy unmatched in the history of Chicago sports.

On Thursday's show, Jarrett took some time to reflect on his father and his legacy with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed. His tribute is part of #FeedonThis, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like every week, Jarrett and Josh gave their predictions for the Bears' upcoming game.

These picks were for their game against the Bills in Buffalo, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a big weekend for Northwestern as they host Notre Dame for the first time in Evanston since 1976.

Do the guys think they can pull the upset?

See their College Football picks in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Truth or Trash" made a return to Sports Feed as Jarrett and Josh looked a statements from Scott Boras and Aaron Rodgers and determined if they were truthful or not.

You can watch that segment in the video above.