Annette Nance-Holt named CFD's first female First Deputy Commissioner

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department now has its first woman First Deputy Commissioner.

The commissioner appointed Annette Nance-Holt to the job Thursday.

“She is an outstanding tactician and administrator. Her abilities and leadership are respected by both officers and the rank and file,” said Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II said.

Holt is also the mother of Blair Holt.

Blair Holt was 16 years old and an honor student at Julian High School when he was killed on a CTA bus in 2007.

He was trying to shield a friend after a gang member started shooting at a rival gang member on the bus.