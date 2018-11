CHICAGO — Teachers at four Chicago International Charter Schools will vote Friday on whether to join a strike threat.

Teachers that work in the Acero network, the largest charter school operator in the city, already voted Tuesday to authorize a strike.

They’re calling for more pay, smaller class sizes, improved resources and extended parental leave.

If they strike, they’ll become the first group of charter school teachers in the country to walk the picket line.

Contract talks resume Friday.