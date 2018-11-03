× Learn How to Talk to Children About Grief in “Where’s Taylor?”

Adults often have a hard time dealing with the loss of a loved one. One can only image it’s even more difficult for children. In her book “Where’s Taylor?”, Michelle Redd Newell explains how to talk to children about coping with death and loss. The idea for the book came after dealing with the passing of her 4-year-old niece, Taylor. On Thursday, November 29th, Redd-Newell will have a book launch and panel discussion on this important topic. Take a look to find out how you can get a tickets and a copy of the book.