O’hare shuttle buses collide

Chicago, Il - - Chicago Police say at least 7 people were taken to hospitals Saturday after two shuttle buses at O'hare Airport collided.

One of the buses rear-ended another at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning near O'hare's Terminal 5.

A person on the bus that didn't want to be named said there were at least 20 people on the buses at the time including at least one pilot.

"We were getting on the bus and we were parked. Then the shuttle bus smashed into the back," said the witness.

Police say none of the people taken to hospitals suffered life threatening injuries.

Traffic near the international terminal was impacted.

The departure drop-off lanes were temporarily blocked.

Drivers were rerouted to the arrival lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.