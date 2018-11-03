Public forum for Chicago Police monitor finalists

CHICAGO — The public has a chance to ask questions to the finalists who would oversee the Chicago Police reform.

The forum comes a week after a judge took complaints and concerns regarding the proposed federal consent decree. The proposal would create new training management and use of force policies for Chicago Police officers.

The four finalists would serve as an independent police monitor. The judge will make the final choice of a monitor.

There are two forums at the Thompson Center today. The first goes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are able to submit written questions to the finalists at the forum or by email to policereform@atg.state.il.us.