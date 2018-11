Erika Harold conceded to Kwame Raoul in the Illinois attorney general’s race.

In 2004, Raoul took the state senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama. In the legislature, Raoul led the effort to abolish the state’s death penalty and to institute criminal justice reform measures.

Raoul outspent Harold and derided her lack of experience as a prosecutor. Harold was Miss America 2003 and used scholarship winnings to attend Harvard Law School.