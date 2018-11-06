× Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia wins Illinois’ 4th District, replacing Luis Gutierrez

CHICAGO – Jesus “Chuy” Garcia cruised to victory in Illinois’s 4th congressional district Tuesday night, replacing Congressman Luis Gutierrez who endorsed him.

Garcia is well-known throughout Chicago after coming in a close second to Rahm Emanuel in the mayor’s race.

He began as a community volunteer, became an activist, and has grown into one of the most well-known men in Chicago politics.

Gutierrez was congressman for more than two decades. He announced last November that he would not seek re-election.

Garcia has said that he will not run for Chicago mayor again.